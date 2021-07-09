BUNKER JOBS: Minerva Bunkering Seeks Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday July 9, 2021

Marine fuel supplier Minerva Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Athens.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in the industry, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The posting lists the following areas of focus for the role:

  • Implement and execute effective sales strategy with the aim of achieving set targets
  • Physical Trading of bunkers
  • Identify opportunities for new businesses growth
  • Build, develop and maintain a portfolio of end user clients for marine fuels within the shipping industry (ship owners, ship management companies, etc.)
  • Develop and strengthen relationships with suppliers to ensure availability and competitive pricing of bunkers
  • Develop good relationships with clients, business associates and other stakeholders
  • Track market activity and analyze trends as required
  • Analyze pricing in the marine fuels sector to forecast accurately in order to increase profits
  • Keep abreast and analyze relevant bunker market trends such as competition and oil prices

For more information, click here.

