BUNKER JOBS: Minerva Bunkering Seeks Trader in Greece
Friday July 9, 2021
Minerva's new hire will be based in Athens. Image Credit: Minerva Bunkering
Marine fuel supplier Minerva Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Athens.
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in the industry, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn on Thursday.
The posting lists the following areas of focus for the role:
- Implement and execute effective sales strategy with the aim of achieving set targets
- Physical Trading of bunkers
- Identify opportunities for new businesses growth
- Build, develop and maintain a portfolio of end user clients for marine fuels within the shipping industry (ship owners, ship management companies, etc.)
- Develop and strengthen relationships with suppliers to ensure availability and competitive pricing of bunkers
- Develop good relationships with clients, business associates and other stakeholders
- Track market activity and analyze trends as required
- Analyze pricing in the marine fuels sector to forecast accurately in order to increase profits
- Keep abreast and analyze relevant bunker market trends such as competition and oil prices
