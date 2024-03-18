Monjasa Appoints Trading Manager in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Piredda has worked for Monjasa since August 2018. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has appointed a trading manager in Dubai.

Simone Piredda has been appointed trading manager in Dubai for Monjasa as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Sunday.

Piredda has worked for Monjasa since August 2018, serving previously as a senior trader in Dubai. He had earlier worked as a ship agent for Graypen Group in London and Antwerp from 2016 to 2018.

Monjasa has a staff of 66 in its Dubai office, according to the company's website. The firm sold 1.75 million mt of marine fuels in the Middle East and Africa in 2022.