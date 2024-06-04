BUNKER JOBS: Harvest Energy Marine Seeks Bunker Sales Lead in UK

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least 15 years of commercial and operational experience in logistics, shipping, oil or bunkering. Image Credit: Harvest Energy Marine

Marine fuel supplier Harvest Energy Marine is seeking to hire a marine sales lead in the UK.

The company is looking for candidates with at least 15 years of commercial and operational experience in logistics, shipping, oil or bunkering, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The role is based in Weybridge, Surrey.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Lead the commercial strategy creation, delivery, and implementation of the organization's marine bunker fuels business, from a commercial perspective

Lead day to day sales activity – from customer acquisition, sales generation and customer management

Ensure the organization's bunker sales portfolio is supported by a nimble, robust, and cost-effective vessel and logistics strategy, which is coherent with the latest marine fuel, carbon abetment and safety regulations

Leading commercial and operational activities

Help to keep the operational part of our business up and running – supported by operational functions

Maintain local contacts with agents, terminals, customs and brokers

Finding new clients and maintaining the relationship with current ones

For more information, click here.