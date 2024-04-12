BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks QEHS Manager in Middelfart

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with knowledge of risk assessments and experience developing and implementing QEHS management systems. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels group Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a quality, environment, health and safety (QEHS) manager in Middelfart.

The company is looking for candidates with knowledge of risk assessments and experience developing and implementing QEHS management systems, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Elevating local initiatives to standards and procedures on a Group level.

Strengthening cross-group systems and procedures, implementing new policies and training in line with industry standards and regulations.

Developing QEHS strategies and commitments, setting KPIs, and providing insights and learnings from across the company.

Collaborating with stakeholders to expand, monitor, and improve ISO accreditations.

Serving as the go-to person for QEHS-related inquiries from clients, suppliers, and stakeholders.

Ensuring compliance with legislative frameworks and anticipating upcoming regulations.

Conducting risk assessments, vendor management, audits, and driving continuous improvement initiatives.

Acting as an internal advisor across the group in tender processes and KYCs.

Playing a role in developing operational procedures and safety standards for the delivery of new fuels.

Vetting and continuously monitoring suppliers according to QEHS standards.

