BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks QEHS Manager in Middelfart

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday April 12, 2024

Marine fuels group Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a quality, environment, health and safety (QEHS) manager in Middelfart.

The company is looking for candidates with knowledge of risk assessments and experience developing and implementing QEHS management systems, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Elevating local initiatives to standards and procedures on a Group level.
  • Strengthening cross-group systems and procedures, implementing new policies and training in line with industry standards and regulations.
  • Developing QEHS strategies and commitments, setting KPIs, and providing insights and learnings from across the company.
  • Collaborating with stakeholders to expand, monitor, and improve ISO accreditations.
  • Serving as the go-to person for QEHS-related inquiries from clients, suppliers, and stakeholders.
  • Ensuring compliance with legislative frameworks and anticipating upcoming regulations.
  • Conducting risk assessments, vendor management, audits, and driving continuous improvement initiatives.
  • Acting as an internal advisor across the group in tender processes and KYCs.
  • Playing a role in developing operational procedures and safety standards for the delivery of new fuels.
  • Vetting and continuously monitoring suppliers according to QEHS standards.

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com