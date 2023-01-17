BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Cash Manager in Middelfart

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Middelfart office. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a cash manager for its treasury team in Middelfart.

The firm is looking for candidates with fluent English and preferably German, and possibly experience in a bank or corporate treasury function, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

"As a vital member of the Treasury team at Bunker Holding, you will be exposed to a broad range of tasks and get the opportunity to work with a variety of people in a global context," the company said in the advertisement.

"The responsibilities will cover a broad variety of cash management related tasks, focusing on the optimization of the cash flow, liquidity management and banking setup of the Bunker Holding Group.

"This includes operating our cash pool setups, payment management, multi-banking, KYC and liquidity management.

"You will be working with our banking relations on a daily basis and will therefore collaborate closely with our external banks.

"In this role, you will participate in our continued development of the Group's cash management setup and the tools and processes employed.

"As we are continuously looking for ways to advance, we are currently implementing a new comprehensive treasury system, and you will influence this process and leave your mark on this setup."

