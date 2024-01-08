Cockett ups Sustainability Offer with ISSC Certification

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marine fuel sustainability: fully traceable. File Image / Pixabay



Marine fuels company Cockett Group has moved its sustainability agenda forward by securing certifcation with supply chain validating body the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification.

ISSC is an independent outfit that validates "fully traceable and climate-friendly supply chains, notably regarding biofuels", according to the company. Cockett has certification for ISCC EU and ISSC Plus (European Union renewable energy and external to the energy sector respectively).

Cockett's commercial head in Asia, Gareth Williamson, called the move an important step in ensuring "our customers are receiving their energy requirement in a sustainable and transparent manner".

ISSC was formed in 2006 with the German federal ministry of food and agriculture as a prime mover. It was recognised by the European Commission in 2011 adding sustainable marine fuels and renewable fuels of non-biological origin to the sectors it covers in 2022.