UK Reports New Ship Attack in Gulf of Aden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship cane under attack about 52 nautical miles south of Aden at 5 PM UTC on Tuesday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new attack on a commercial ship has been reported in the Gulf of Aden, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The ship cane under attack about 52 nautical miles south of Aden at 5 PM UTC on Tuesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The master of a merchant vessel reported a missile impacted the water in close proximity to the vessel," the agency said.

"The crew are reported sage and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past eight months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.