UK Port Congestion Shuts Honda Plant

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Congestion at British ports is affecting manufacturers in the country. File Image / Pixabay

Congestion at the UK's ports has caused Japanese carmaker Honda to pause production at one of its plants in the country, according to BBC News.

Production at Honda's Swindon plant has been halted on Wednesday because of 'transport-related parts delays', the BBC cited a Honda representative as saying.

Congestion is building at UK ports as they work through a backlog of empty shipping containers caused by global logistics disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Demand has also increased at the same time, with firms replenishing stock after the easing of UK lockdown measures on December 2 and building up stockpiles ahead of potential disruption as the UK leaves the European Union on December 31.