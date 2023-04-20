Delegates Gather for IBIA Conference in Genoa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The conference is being held at the Grand Hotel Savoia in Genoa. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Delegates are gathering for an industry event hosted by the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) in Genoa.

The one-day IBIA Mediterranean Energy and Shipping Conference is being held at the Grand Hotel Savoia in Genoa on Thursday.

The agenda includes a discussion between IBIA Chairman Tim Cosulich and Soren Toft, CEO of container line MSC, as well as panel discussions on the work of regional associations, local market dynamics, emissions regulations and the bunker industry's finances. The last panel will be moderated by Jack Jordan, managing editor of Ship & Bunker.

IBIA is returning to a more normal schedule of conferences in 2023 after COVID-related travel disruptions made in-person events harder to arrange for the past two years.

The organisation is hosting its annual convention in Dubai this year, in November.