Iran Shares Responsibility for Preventing Red Sea Attacks on Shipping: UK

by Ship & Bunker News Team

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron raised the point in a call with his Iranian counterpart on Sunday. Image Credit: UK Government

Iran shares responsibility for preventing attacks on commercial shipping from Yemen's Houthi movement, according to the British government.

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron raised the point in a call with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdolahian, on Sunday, he said in a social media post.

"I spoke to Amirabdolahian today about Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, which threaten innocent lives and the global economy," Cameron said.

"I made clear that Iran shares responsibility for preventing these attacks given their long-standing support to the Houthis."

The US has previously accused Iran of being 'deeply involved' with the attacks, providing the intelligence support needed to target commercial ships.