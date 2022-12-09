Bunker Procurement Firm DeaL Energy Hires Purchaser in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sinkjær-Hansen previously worked for shipping company Unifeeder. Image Credit: DeaL Energy

Bunker procurement firm DeaL Energy has hired a new marine fuels purchaser in Copenhagen.

Frederik Sinkjær-Hansen has joined the company's Copenhagen office as bunker purchaser as of last month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post this week.

Sinkjær-Hansen previously worked for shipping company Unifeeder from June 2021 to October of this year, serving most recently as an operations specialist. He had earlier worked in export operations for Hamburg Sud.

DeaL Energy was founded by J. Lauritzen and DFDS at the start of this year as a bunker buying alliance for the shipping firms' own needs as well as those of third parties. The company is buying marine fuels at more than 150 ports, using almost 100 different suppliers and traders, according to its website.