Mozambique's CPG Bunkering Adds Delivery Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The CPG Alix is the sixth vessel in the firm's fleet after the Deniz Sultan, CPG Iska, CPG Zoe, Marine Excellence and Monjasa Performer. Image Credit: CPG Bunkering

Marine fuel supplier CPG Bunkering has added a new delivery vessel to its physical supply operation in Mozambique.

The firm has added the CPG Alix to its fleet, it said in a LinkedIn post this week.

"CPG Alix continue to be based in Maputo and supply VLSFO & LSMGO at berth and at anchorage," the company said.

CPG Bunkering has run a physical supply operation in Nacala since 2018. The firm has handled more than 450,000 mt of fuel oil and 50,000 mt of MGO since the operation launched, it said in September.

