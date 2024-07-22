Rotterdam: First Half Cargo Throughput Holds Steady

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Container throughput: up by number. File Image / Pixabay.

First half year cargo throughput at the port of Rotterdam stayed at the same level as a year ago.

Data released by the port authority put cargo throughput at 220 million metric tonnes.

Container thoughput during the period was increased by just over 2% by number of twenty foot equivalents.

According to port authority chief executive Boudewijn Siemons, the figures show an increase in demand for raw material and consumer products after a period of economic uncertainty.

"This led to growth in container throughput in the first half of the year," Siemons said.

"Whether that trend will continue in other segments will depend partly on the pace of the European industry's recovery in the coming months," the executive added.

In the liquid bulk segment, refinery maintenance work led to lower volumes processed and less demand for imports, according to the authority.