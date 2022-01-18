Minerva Bunkering Hires Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global marine fuel supplier Minerva Bunkering has hired a new trader in Greece.

John Malyan has joined the firm's Athens office as bunker trader as of this month, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday.

Malyan was previously a senior bunker trader for Aurora Marine Fuels in Greece, and had earlier worked for Cockett Group.

Aurora had hired Malyan in August 2020 as it opened a new office in the Greek capital.

Minerva's sales appear to have grown significantly last year, with its Singapore unit listed as the city-state's 13th-largest bunker supplier by volume in 2021's list, up from 22nd place in 2020.