Egypt Plans Alternative Bunker Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Egypt's government announced last month that Minerva Bunkering was the first international firm to have received a licence to supply bunkers in the country. File Image / Pixabay

The authorities in Egypt are preparing for the launch of alternative bunker fuel supply operations in their waters.

Green fuel bunkering is expected to be available in the country soon, news provider Egypt Today cited Walid Gamal Al Din, chairman of the Suez Canal Economic Zone, as saying last week.

A number of memoranda of understanding to establish green hydrogen and green ammonia plants in the country have already been signed, the report cited the chairman as saying.

Egypt's government announced last month that Minerva Bunkering was the first international firm to have received a licence to supply bunkers in the country. The firm has already launched physical supply operations in the country.