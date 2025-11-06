Edison and CMA CGM Conduct Italy's First STS LNG Bunkering of Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bunkering was carried out at the Port of Trieste for a CMA CGM ship operating in the Mediterranean. Image Credit: Edison

Energy firm Edison has completed a ship-to-ship (STS) LNG bunkering for CMA CGM's container ship in Italy, marking the first such operation for a boxship in the country.

The bunkering took place in the Port of Trieste, where Edison's LNG carrier, Ravenna Knutsen, delivered LNG stem to CMA CGM Salamanque, Edison said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"The operation marks a new milestone for Edison, which already operated the first LNG bunkering operation in the Adriatic for a cruise ship in 2024, and confirms the company's role in the development of the LNG supply chain for the maritime and road transport sectors," the company said.

The Ravenna Knutsen, with a capacity of 30,000 m3, had also bunkered a TUI Cruises vessel at Trieste earlier this year. Edison has chartered the vessel from Knutsen and has been operating it since 2021.

"The first bunkering of a container ship in the Adriatic demonstrates the extreme operational flexibility achieved by Edison in recent years and its ability to open new market segments in Italy," Fabrizio Mattana, Executive Vice President of Gas Assets at Edison, said.