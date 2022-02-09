BUNKER JOBS: Dynamic Fuels Seeks Trainee Trader in Madrid

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday February 9, 2022

Marine fuels firm Dynamic Fuels is seeking to hire a trainee bunker trader in Madrid

The company is looking for candidates with a bachelor's degree and preferably some understanding of the bunker and shipping industries, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The post lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Back office
  • Prospecting for new clients and development of our existing clientele
  • Development of the suppliers
  • Interaction with local ports and supply agents to arrange deliveries
  • Develop and implement sales strategies for selected targets and proactively contribute to business development activities
  • Determine the conditions of purchase and sale
  • Follow-up of litigations files in case of any claim
  • Recovery of invoices related to the commercial transactions you deal with
  • And any other tasks assigned to you by your manager

For more information, click here.

