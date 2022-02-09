BUNKER JOBS: Dynamic Fuels Seeks Trainee Trader in Madrid

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dynamic Fuels is based in Madrid. Image Credit: Dynamic Fuels

Marine fuels firm Dynamic Fuels is seeking to hire a trainee bunker trader in Madrid.

The company is looking for candidates with a bachelor's degree and preferably some understanding of the bunker and shipping industries, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The post lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Back office

Prospecting for new clients and development of our existing clientele

Development of the suppliers

Interaction with local ports and supply agents to arrange deliveries

Develop and implement sales strategies for selected targets and proactively contribute to business development activities

Determine the conditions of purchase and sale

Follow-up of litigations files in case of any claim

Recovery of invoices related to the commercial transactions you deal with

And any other tasks assigned to you by your manager

