BUNKER JOBS: Dynamic Fuels Seeks Trainee Trader in Madrid
Wednesday February 9, 2022
Dynamic Fuels is based in Madrid. Image Credit: Dynamic Fuels
Marine fuels firm Dynamic Fuels is seeking to hire a trainee bunker trader in Madrid.
The company is looking for candidates with a bachelor's degree and preferably some understanding of the bunker and shipping industries, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.
The post lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Back office
- Prospecting for new clients and development of our existing clientele
- Development of the suppliers
- Interaction with local ports and supply agents to arrange deliveries
- Develop and implement sales strategies for selected targets and proactively contribute to business development activities
- Determine the conditions of purchase and sale
- Follow-up of litigations files in case of any claim
- Recovery of invoices related to the commercial transactions you deal with
- And any other tasks assigned to you by your manager
