Rotterdam Push for Increased Use of Shore Power

The current push envisages eight to ten shore-based power projects. Image Credit: DannyCornelissen / Port of Rotterdam

The Port of Rotterdam Authority today said is making a renewed push for the use of shore-power by sea-going vessels when at berth.

In conjunction with the Municipality of Rotterdam, the goal is by 2030 for a "significant" share of sea-going vessels to plug in.

"Over the next five years, the partners will be initiating a series of projects that are intended to accelerate and scale up the adoption of shore-based power," Port of Rotterdam said in a statement released today.

"Depending on the experiences gained in these projects, the Municipality and the Port Authority may adapt their targets in this area in 2025."

The current push envisages eight to ten shore-based power projects being set to up to cater to a variety of sea-going vessel types.

Plugging in to shore power allows vessels to switch off their generator engines and instead be powered by electricity drawn from a local power grid.

As a result, at-berth emissions directly attributed to the vessel fall to zero, and the overall at-berth emissions footprint becomes a function of how that electricity is generated.

"Shore-based power allows us to connect vessels to a clean source of power. This prevents both air pollution and noise nuisance – which will improve conditions for local residents and for the surrounding nature areas," said Arno Bonte, Rotterdam’s Vice Mayor for Sustainability, Clean Air and Energy Transition.