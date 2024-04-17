Offshore Charging Station Planned in Orkney Islands

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Technology company Schneider Electric has joined the project to set up a cold-ironing buoy in the Bay of Kirkwall. File Image / Pixabay

An offshore charging station is being planned in the Orkney Islands.

Technology company Schneider Electric has joined the project to set up a cold-ironing buoy in the Bay of Kirkwall, it said in a statement on its website.

The facility is designed for use by cruise ships that cannot berth at Hatston Pier.

The project is being led by Orcades Marine Management Consultants, with more than £300,000 in funding from the UK's Department of Transport.

"There has been an increasing drive to reduce emissions in the maritime industry in recent years," Shaun Faulkner, seaport segment lead at Schneider Electric, said in the statement.

"We are proud to play a part in this move to greener shipping.

"As an organisation our purpose is to make sustainability accessible to all, and to empower everyone to make the most of our energy and resources.

"There is an increasingly clear need for cleaner and more sustainable processes and guidance in the ports and maritime industry.

"This project will be a positive step forward in terms of fulfilling that need and demonstrating what a more sustainable future could look like."