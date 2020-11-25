Finnish Firm Studies Green Hydrogen for Island Ferries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wind power may soon be used to make alternative bunker fuels. File Image / Pixabay

Finnish project development company Flexens is looking into the possibility of using green hydrogen for ferries, the firm said Tuesday.

Flexens is due to complete the study into hydrogen for ferries in the Åland archipelago later this month, the company said in a statement on its website.

The project would involve making green hydrogen through electrolysis using wind power, and then using it in fuel cell powered ferries.

"Due to the excellent conditions for wind power production in Åland, green hydrogen is expected to reach production costs competitive with fossil fuels," the company said.

Once the study is complete, the ferries could be in operation as soon as 2024, the firm said.