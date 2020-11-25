BIMCO to Become 'More Proactive' in Lobbying IMO From New London Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The office will be near the IMO's headquarters in London. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Shipping industry body BIMCO is set to open an office in London next year as it steps up its efforts to influence the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) regulatory process, the organisation said Wednesday.

The new office will support the organisation's regulatory affairs activities as Bev Mackenzie becomes its permanent representative at the IMO from the start of February, BIMCO said in a statement on its website.

"The broader intention of the new presence in London is to enhance capacity in the increasingly important policy and regulatory field," the organisation said in the statement.

"Dr Mackenzie will ensure a more proactive relationship with the IMO secretariat in London and - additionally - will contribute to BIMCO's marine environment team applying her marine scientific knowledge and experience."

The London office will be the organisation's fourth local site, with a fifth currently under consideration.

Shipping organisations like BIMCO have already been influential at the IMO in recent months, lending their support to the recently-approved compromise measures on ship efficiency and carbon intensity that have disappointed environmental campaigners, and winning further consideration by the IMO of their proposal to impose a $2/mt levy on bunker sales to fund decarbonisation research.