Three Missing After Tanker Explosion in Sea of Azov

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tanker is registered in Russia. File Image / Pixabay

Three seafarers are missing after an explosion on board a tanker in the Sea of Azov, according to news agency TASS.

The explosion was on board the Russian-flagged tanker General Azi Aslanov.

Ten of the ship's crew were rescued but three remain missing, TASS reported Sunday, citing comments from Russia's Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport.

The explosion is suspected to been have caused by residual fuel vapour igniting, TASS said.

The tanker was in good repair, according to Russia's emergencies ministry, and a commission will investigate the causes of the explosion. The emergency response group will examine the scene of the accident to check for any potential oil spills.