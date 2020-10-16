Green Light for Algoa Bay LNG Bunkering Ops

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Aldworth Mbalati, CEO, DNG Energy: Image Credit: BLUE Communications

Plans to launch an LNG bunkering operation in South Africa's Algoa Bay took a step forward this week after the country's Transnet National Port Authority (TNPA) granted DNG Energy final authorization for the project.

Speaking to Ship & Bunker last year, CEO Aldworth Mbalati said at the time it was hoped an 8,000 metric tonne LNG bunker barge would be active this year.

Now the licence has been granted, Mbalati says the company could be delivering LNG in South Africa "as early as 2021."

The company will now move ahead with completing its terminal, storage, and bunkering infrastructure work that includes a floating storage unit (FSU) in Algoa Bay.

Once complete it will add to the growing number of ports supplying LNG as marine fuel, which Society of Gas as Marine Fuel says there are currently 88.