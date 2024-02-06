Egyptian Firm Launches Physical Bunker Supply Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

General Group, a subsidiary of Fouad Talaat Group, has secured product for a physical supply operation in Egypt. File Image / Pixabay

An Egyptian bunker trading firm is launching a physical bunker supply operation in the country.

General Group, a subsidiary of Fouad Talaat Group, has secured product for a physical supply operation in Egypt, a company representative told Ship & Bunker.

The company will supply LSMGO and 380 CST HSFO, with deliveries made by barge, the representative said.

The company has historically engaged in international bunker trading, as well as a range of maritime services in Egypt.

A group of international bunker firms launched supply operations in and around Suez last year, but demand for these operations is likely to have declined significantly since the recent diversions of global shipping companies away from the Red Sea.