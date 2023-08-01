BUNKER JOBS: Propeller Fuels Seeks Bunker Trader in Yorkshire

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the firm's Hessle office in East Yorkshire. Image Credit: Propeller Fuels

Marine fuel trading firm Propeller Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker trader in the north of England.

The company is looking for candidates with excellent communication and negotiation skills, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday. The role is based in the firm's Hessle office in East Yorkshire.

"The ideal candidate would have some experience in the maritime or shipping markets and have a basic grasp of the industry," the company said in the post.

"But do not worry if you do not have the experience, as a 'can do' personality, commitment, conscientiousness, and a willingness to learn are more important.

"For the right candidate we are willing to offer 'on the job' full support and training to teach them the key aspects of the bunker market and allow them to develop into the role."

For more information, click here.