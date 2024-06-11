Stockholm Sees First Use of Shore Power Connection for Cruise Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

More than 35 ships are expected to use the shore power facility by October. Image Credit: Ports of Stockholm

Stockholm has seen the first use of its new shore power connection for cruise ships.

The cruise ship AIDAdiva tried out the system on May 30, Ports of Stockholm said in a statement on its website.

Shipping firm AIDA is the largest cruise customer at the Swedish port.

More than 35 ships are expected to use the shore power facility by October.

"Onshore power for cruise ships is an important milestone for Stockholm as a sustainable premium destination, to achieve set climate goals and improve the environment in the city," Jens Holm, chair of the Ports of Stockholm board, said in the statement.

"We are extremely excited to enter the final completion of our facilities. We look forward to welcoming cruise ships that can benefit from this technology."

Shore power facilities are rapidly being rolled out across Europe's ports in response to EU regulations requiring their use. The rollout elsewhere in the world has thus far been less urgent.