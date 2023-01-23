Liquid Wind to Build Third Synthetic Bunker Production Facility in Sweden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The partnership will prepare to make a final investment decision in 2024, with production expected to start in 2026. Image Credit: Liquid Wind

Alternative fuels firm Liquid Wind is planning to build a third synthetic bunker fuel production facility in Sweden.

The company has carried out a feasibility study with Umeå Energi which concluded that there are 'excellent conditions' to build the facility at the Dåva cogeneration plant in Umeå, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The two companies have now launched a partnership to develop the facility. The partnership will prepare to make a final investment decision in 2024, with production expected to start in 2026.

"We are looking forward to our partnership with Umeå Energi and their future-oriented vision which results in the possibility to jointly establish the first electrofuel facility in Region Västerbotten," Claes Fredriksson, CEO of Liquid Wind, said in the statement.

"The Dåva facility will follow the Örnsköldsvik and Sundsvall facilities already being developed in Västernorrland.

"The transition to electrofuels in the maritime sector which uses 300 million tons of fossil fuels every year is very urgent.

"With electrofuel replacing today's fossil fuels, carbon dioxide emissions can be reduced by over 90%."

Liquid Wind's plants use renewable power to produce green synthetic fuels. The company's previous plants for marine fuel production have focused on methanol.