Bunker Holding Hires Internal Pricing Desk Trader From KPI OceanConnect

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Palmer previously worked for Bunker Holding subsidiary KPI OceanConnect in London and Rotterdam. Image Credit: Louis Palmer / LinkedIn

Marine fuels group Bunker Holding has hired a new trader for its internal pricing desk in Copenhagen.

Louis Palmer has joined the company as internal pricing desk trader as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Palmer previously worked for Bunker Holding subsidiary KPI OceanConnect in London and Rotterdam from July 2023 to this month.

He had earlier worked for White Swan Data from January to July of 2023, and for Honeywell from 2018 to 2021.

Bunker Holding is the world's largest marine fuels firm by sales volume, with about 25 million mt of marine fuel sales last year.