EMEA News
Torm Installs Scrubber
Wednesday June 26, 2019
Scrubbers can be retrofitted or installed at construction phase. File image/Pixabay.
Danish tanker operator Torm has installed a scrubber on its Torm Laura vessel.
The work is a retrofit and in line with the company's pro-scrubber policy.
Torm expects to fit around half of its tanker fleet with scrubbers in time for the new rule of bunker fuel which caps its sulfur content at 0.5%.
Scrubbers are fitted to funnel stacks and add weight to a ship. However, they allow ships to continue to burn high sulfur fuel oil which is a cheaper grade of bunker fuel than distillate or 0.5% grade fuel.
While scrubbers are an accepted industry response to the new IMO2020 emissions rule, their application can still stir up controversy.