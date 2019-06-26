Torm Installs Scrubber

Scrubbers can be retrofitted or installed at construction phase. File image/Pixabay.

Danish tanker operator Torm has installed a scrubber on its Torm Laura vessel.

The work is a retrofit and in line with the company's pro-scrubber policy.

Torm expects to fit around half of its tanker fleet with scrubbers in time for the new rule of bunker fuel which caps its sulfur content at 0.5%.

Scrubbers are fitted to funnel stacks and add weight to a ship. However, they allow ships to continue to burn high sulfur fuel oil which is a cheaper grade of bunker fuel than distillate or 0.5% grade fuel.

While scrubbers are an accepted industry response to the new IMO2020 emissions rule, their application can still stir up controversy.