BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Senior Public Affairs Advisor in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Maersk's Copenhagen office. Image Credit: Maersk

Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a senior public affairs advisor in Denmark.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in public affairs and a strong knowledge of the Danish policy-making process, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

"As a Senior Public Affairs Advisor one of your key responsibilities will be to solidify Maersk's position as a pivotal and constructive stakeholder in Denmark," the company said in the advertisement.

"You will be establishing and maintaining trusted channels of communication with key stakeholders across Government, Parliament, central administration and social partners."

