BUNKER JOBS: Malik Supply Seeks Marketing and Brand Lead in Aalborg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Aalborg office. Image Credit: Malik Supply

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Malik Supply is seeking to hire a marketing and brand lead in Aalborg.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent Danish and English, as well as with an educational background in marketing or communication, it said in an online job advertisement.

"We are looking for a dedicated employee who can work purposefully with graphic and marketing tasks," the company said in the advertisement.

"One who can lead the strategic work towards a strengthened brand in a modern company focusing on future sustainable solutions for the maritime fuel sector."

