Biofuels: Feedstock Constraints Could Hamper Shipping Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Biofuels supply constraints. File Image / Pixabay.

Biofuels that are "truly sustainable" are likely to be scarce in European markets making shipping decarbonisation harder, a transport environmentalist has said.

A paper from non-governmental organisation Transport & Environment has highlighted constraints in the supply of biofuels that could affect shipping's energy transition.

Some waste feedstocks for biofuels, such as used cooking oil, have limited volumes in domestic markets while others require more advanced processing, for example forestry residues, and come with a higher carbon tag.

To be certain of not making a greater greenhouse gas contribution than necessary, shipping should focus on hydrogen and e-fuels.

"Altogether, truly sustainable biofuels are expected to be scarce and will not be enough to meet ambitious European Union mandates for decarbonising the transport sector in the long run," T&E said.

"Renewable hydrogen fuels will be essential to decarbonise the aviation and shipping sector," it added.