Baltic Port Moves Ahead With Hydrogen-Electric Ship Order

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ship in Klaipeda harbour. File Image / Pixabay.

Plans for a port services vessel powered with hydrogen-electric propulsion have moved ahead with the appointment of a local shipyard to build the ship.

The ship, when operational, will work with waste disposal from ships, according to the port of Klaipeda authority.

The 42-metre long tanker will cost EUR 12 million ($13m) to build and the project's partners are the Klaipėda State Seaport Authority, Baltic Workboats and Western Baltija Shipbuilding.

The ship "will be equipped with two electric motors powered by batteries with a capacity of 2000 kwh and an installed on-board hydrogen fuel cell system", the authority said.

"Depending on the intensity of works, the ship will be able to operate within the Port of Klaipėda for up to 36 hours on a single charge," it added.