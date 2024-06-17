Klaipeda Port Plans to Add Hydrogen-Fuelled Ship to Fleet

Hydrogen-fuelled shipping is coming to Klaipeda. File Image / Pixabay

Lithuania's Klaipeda Port is planning to add a hydrogen-fuelled vessel to its fleet.

Plans are under way to set up green hydrogen production and refuelling infrastructure at Klaipeda, the port authority said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Environmental Protection Agency specialists have already approved the project.

The port's hydrogen plans will include adding a hydrogen-fuelled ship to its fleet, Algis Latakas, director general of the Klaipeda Port Authority, said in the statement.

"The Klaipėda Port was the first in Lithuania to implement a hydrogen project," Latakas said.

"It is always difficult to be the first, but we are confident in the success of this project, which is, first and foremost, very important for the Klaipėda Port itself.

"The Port Authority's fleet will be replenished by a hydrogen-powered vessel in a couple of years, and port companies are also planning to replace their equipment with hydrogen-powered ones.

"I have no doubt that the implementation of the project will accelerate the transformation of land transport as well."