Hanseatic Bunker Services Hires Traders in Hamburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hamburg-based Hanseatic Bunker Services was founded in 1993. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels firm Hanseatic Bunker Services has hired two senior traders in Hamburg.

Gert Nell and Yolanda Nell have joined the company as senior bunker traders in Hamburg as of this month, according to updates to their LinkedIn profiles on Thursday.

The pair had previously worked in sales for Stonewin in Rotterdam, and had earlier worked for Delta Energy, GP Global and Bomin.

Hamburg-based Hanseatic Bunker Services was founded in 1993. The firm has a staff of six employees in Germany, according to its website, and offers a range of marine fuels, lubricants and risk management and hedging services to its customers around the world.