Minerva Bunkering Appoints Sales Manager in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sanchez has worked for Minerva since October 2015. Image Credit: Guillermo Sanchez / LinkedIn

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Minerva Bunkering has appointed a sales manager in London.

The company has appointed Guillermo Sanchez as sales manager in London as of last month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Thursday.

Sanchez has worked for Minerva since October 2015, serving previously as a senior bunker trader in London.

He had earlier worked as a bunker trader for KPI Bridge Oil from 2006 to 2015.

Geneva-based Minerva is backed by commodity trading firm Mercuria, and is involved in marine fuel physical supply and trading across the world from hubs in Geneva, Athens, New York, Singapore, Antwerp and Las Palmas.