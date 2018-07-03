EMEA News
Monjasa Expands Physical Bunker Supply Presence to Northern France
M/T Vinga Safir. Image Credit: Monjasa
- Double hull oil tanker
- Dwt: 2,700
- Year built: 2000, Turkey
- Flag: Faroe Islands
- Experienced bunker vessel and crew
- Oil major vetted
Monjasa today announced it has expanded its physical bunker supply presence to Northern France following the addition of a third vessel to its Northwest Europe operations.
The supplier says the move follows steadily growing demand in the English Channel.
The new coverage area includes Dunkerque, Calais, Dieppe, Le Havre, and down the coast to Brest.
Initial stems in the range of 1,400 to 1,750 metric tonnes (mt) were performed last week in Le Havre and Calais.
With Monjasa's two vessels, the recently acquired M/T Fredericia along with M/T Skaw Provider, engaged in the English Channel bunker services, the new vessel, M/T Vinga Safir, operates in the Skaw area north of Denmark.
The vessel completed her first bunker deliveries for Monjasa on yesterday.