Monjasa Expands Physical Bunker Supply Presence to Northern France

M/T Vinga Safir. Image Credit: Monjasa

M/T Vinga Safir Double hull oil tanker

Dwt: 2,700

Year built: 2000, Turkey

Flag: Faroe Islands

Experienced bunker vessel and crew

Oil major vetted

Monjasa today announced it has expanded its physical bunker supply presence to Northern France following the addition of a third vessel to its Northwest Europe operations.

The supplier says the move follows steadily growing demand in the English Channel.

The new coverage area includes Dunkerque, Calais, Dieppe, Le Havre, and down the coast to Brest.

Initial stems in the range of 1,400 to 1,750 metric tonnes (mt) were performed last week in Le Havre and Calais.

With Monjasa's two vessels, the recently acquired M/T Fredericia along with M/T Skaw Provider, engaged in the English Channel bunker services, the new vessel, M/T Vinga Safir, operates in the Skaw area north of Denmark.

The vessel completed her first bunker deliveries for Monjasa on yesterday.