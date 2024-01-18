Bunker Firm Propeller Fuels Appoints UAE Trading Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Porritt was previously a global bunker trader for the company, based in the UK. Image Credit: Steve Porritt / LinkedIn

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Propeller Fuels has appointed a trading manager for the UAE.

Steve Porritt has been appointed UAE trading manager for Propeller Fuels in Dubai as of this month, the company said in a LinkedIn post last week.

Porritt was previously a global bunker trader for the company, based in the UK.

"Steve has been with Propeller for over 6 years and started his journey as Bunker Trader Trainee in Hartlepool," the company said in the post.

"He has demonstrated great leadership skills and taking on additional responsibilities, leading to his well-deserved promotion."

Propeller Fuels is engaged in physical bunker supply at ports across the UK, as well as trading bunkers worldwide.