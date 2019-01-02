Norway Delays New Scrubber Ban, Sulfur Cap

The Geirangerfjord is among the Norwegian fjords on the World Heritage List. Image Credit: Norwegian Maritime Authority / Sjøfartsdirektoratet

The Norwegian Maritime Authority (NMA) says it has had to delay a new scrubber ban and sulfur cap on bunkers it had planned to put in place on January 1, 2019.

As the legislation's consultation has to comply with EU time limit requirements, NMA says the entry into force of the new rules are now scheduled for the end of February 2019.

The most recent consultation circulated for comments on October 29, 2018, which includes proposed additions to the consultation of June 4, 2018.

The new rules are designed to protect the country's world heritage fjords, says NMA.

As Ship & Bunker previously reported, the new emissions control areas (ECAs) will ban the use of all scrubber types, be they open, closed, or hybrid systems, as well as cap the sulfur content of bunkers to a maximum 0.10% by weight - the same as European and North American ECAs.