Repsol Carries Out First LNG Bunker Operation at Santander

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm used three trucks to bunker the vessel. Image Credit: Repsol

Spanish energy producer Repsol has carried out its first LNG bunkering operation at Santander.

Last week the company bunkered the Brittany Ferries vessel Salamanca at Santander, it said in a LinkedIn post.

The firm used three trucks to bunker the vessel.

"Once in regular service, starting early April, we will keep supplying Salamanca regularly from our LNG bunkering terminal in Bilbao," Luis Pieltain Fernandez, gas and LNG business development manager for Repsol, said in the post.

"And from 2023, coinciding with the entry into service of Salamanca's sister vessel, also from our future LNG bunkering terminal in Santander."

Spanish ports saw a total of 142,523 m3 of LNG bunker sales last year.