Finland to Refine Sulfur Emission Enforcement Regime

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Regulators in Helsinki are tightening Finland's maritime enforcement measures. File Image / Pixabay

The government of Finland is set to reform its enforcement regime for sulfur emission limits for ships, it said this week.

The plan is to change who faces punishment for sulfur limit breaches to make enforcement easier, the Finnish Ministry of Transport and Communications said in a statement on its website.

"At present exceeding the limit for sulphur emissions from fuels may be punishable by fine or imprisonment for violating against environmental protection in maritime transport or environmental offence under the Criminal Code," the ministry said.

"The system is inefficient because none of the four violations detected in inspections have so much as led to bringing of charges.

"Now a new fee payable by a vessel if the limit for sulphur emissions is exceeded would be introduced to complement the system under the criminal law.

"The minimum amount of the fee would be EUR 6,000.

"The control of fuel suppliers under the Sulphur Directive will also be intensified."