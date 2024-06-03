BUNKER JOBS: Integr8 Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with experience in shipping or commodities and strong verbal communication skills. Image Credit: Integr8 Fuels

Marine fuel trading firm Integr8 Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in shipping or commodities and strong verbal communication skills, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Conduct market research to identify and contact prospective new/potential customers.

Market Integr8 and its products to customers

Increase the customer engagement and build your own customer portfolio.

Learn about bunker contract terms (GTCs, bunker specifications, claims and liabilities).

Understand the process chain of dispute resolution and mitigating measures

Grow market knowledge and understanding to perfect your pitch and customer communications.

Undergo compliance training

For more information, click here.