BUNKER JOBS: Integr8 Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai
Monday June 3, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with experience in shipping or commodities and strong verbal communication skills. Image Credit: Integr8 Fuels
Marine fuel trading firm Integr8 Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Dubai.
The company is looking for candidates with experience in shipping or commodities and strong verbal communication skills, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Conduct market research to identify and contact prospective new/potential customers.
- Market Integr8 and its products to customers
- Increase the customer engagement and build your own customer portfolio.
- Learn about bunker contract terms (GTCs, bunker specifications, claims and liabilities).
- Understand the process chain of dispute resolution and mitigating measures
- Grow market knowledge and understanding to perfect your pitch and customer communications.
- Undergo compliance training
For more information, click here.