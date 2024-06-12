EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Oilmar Seeks Trading Manager in Dubai
Wednesday June 12, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least 8-10 years of experience in marine fuel trading or a related field. Image Credit: Oilmar
Marine fuel trading firm Oilmar DMCC is seeking to hire a trading manager in Dubai.
The company is looking for candidates with at least 8-10 years of experience in marine fuel trading or a related field, it said in a job advertisement on Tuesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Execute trades in marine fuels, including bunker fuel, MGO, and other related products
- Monitor and analyze market trends, price movements, and supply-demand dynamics
- Ensure compliance with trading policies, regulatory requirements, and risk management protocols
- Develop and implement effective trading strategies to maximize profitability
- Identify and exploit market opportunities to gain a competitive edge
- Conduct regular market analysis and provide strategic insights to senior management
- Build and maintain strong relationships with suppliers, clients, and other stakeholders
- Negotiate terms and conditions of trades to ensure favorable outcomes
- Provide exceptional customer service and address client inquiries and issues promptly
- Monitor and manage exposure to market risks, including price volatility and credit risk
- Develop and implement risk management strategies and hedging practices
- Prepare regular reports on trading activities, risk exposures, and market conditions
- Collaborate with logistics, finance, and operations teams to ensure seamless execution of trades
- Optimize supply chain processes to enhance efficiency and cost-effectiveness
- Ensure accurate and timely documentation of trades and transactions
