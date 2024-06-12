BUNKER JOBS: Oilmar Seeks Trading Manager in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least 8-10 years of experience in marine fuel trading or a related field. Image Credit: Oilmar

Marine fuel trading firm Oilmar DMCC is seeking to hire a trading manager in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with at least 8-10 years of experience in marine fuel trading or a related field, it said in a job advertisement on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Execute trades in marine fuels, including bunker fuel, MGO, and other related products

Monitor and analyze market trends, price movements, and supply-demand dynamics

Ensure compliance with trading policies, regulatory requirements, and risk management protocols

Develop and implement effective trading strategies to maximize profitability

Identify and exploit market opportunities to gain a competitive edge

Conduct regular market analysis and provide strategic insights to senior management

Build and maintain strong relationships with suppliers, clients, and other stakeholders

Negotiate terms and conditions of trades to ensure favorable outcomes

Provide exceptional customer service and address client inquiries and issues promptly

Monitor and manage exposure to market risks, including price volatility and credit risk

Develop and implement risk management strategies and hedging practices

Prepare regular reports on trading activities, risk exposures, and market conditions

Collaborate with logistics, finance, and operations teams to ensure seamless execution of trades

Optimize supply chain processes to enhance efficiency and cost-effectiveness

Ensure accurate and timely documentation of trades and transactions

For more information, click here.