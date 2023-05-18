EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Business Analyst in Middelfart
Thursday May 18, 2023
The role is based in the firm's Middelfart office. Image Credit: Bunker Holding
Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a business intelligence analyst in Middelfart.
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English, a solid financial and business understanding and a relevant education, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Creating, updating, and maintaining financial models and detailed forecast of the company's future performance
- Develop and maintain the business intelligence solution, ensuring data accuracy, reliability, and usability
- Collaborate with stakeholders from across the organization to understand their data needs and provide data-driven recommendations
- Performance analysis and data presentation to support decision processes
- Act as the primary analyst for the business intelligence solution, identifying and resolving any issues and help our users understand the data they receive
- Support our strategic journey towards a next level platform in close collaboration with Group IT and other finance departments
