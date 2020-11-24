Three Bunker Barge Crew Kidnapped After Hijack in West Africa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship was on its way to Lagos in Nigeria. File Image / Pixabay

Three crewmembers of a bunker barge hijacked off West Africa last week have been kidnapped, according to security consultancy Dryad Global.

The Stelios K was boarded and hijacked while en route to Lagos last week, Dryad said in a note on its website Monday. The ship has now been abandoned off Lagos and three people have been kidnapped, the organisation said.

"This incident is the second hijacking within the GoG in 2020," Dryad said.

"Such incidents remain rare due to both their complexity and high risk of interdiction by maritime security forces.

"The Gulf of Guinea HRA was raised to a critical risk rating following a sharp increase in incidents in the past week, including 2 successful kidnappings within 3 days.

"Vessels are advised to exercise heightened caution in this region."