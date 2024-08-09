Monjasa Appoints Commercial Manager in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new manager has worked for Monjasa since October 2012, serving most recently as a senior trader in Dubai. Image Credit: Si Chen / LinkedIn

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has appointed a commercial manager in Dubai.

The company has appointed Si Chen to the role of commercial manager in Dubai as of July, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile on Thursday.

She has worked for Monjasa since October 2012, serving most recently as a senior trader in Dubai. Earlier in her time at Monjasa she had been based in Denmark.

Monjasa sold a total of 1.8 million mt of marine fuels in the Middle East and Africa last year, up by 50,000 mt on the year, according to the company's most recent annual report.