Bunker Supplier Monjasa Adds Tanker to Middle East Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tanker is the 20th in Monjasa's fleet, and its 11th owned ship. Image Credit: Monjasa

Marine fuel supplier Monjasa has added a tanker to its operation in the Middle East, the company said Monday.

The company has acquired the 9,600 DWT tanker the GS Adventure from Golden Agri-Stena, renaming it the Monjasa Server for use in cargo and bunkering operations in the Arabian Gulf as of this month, Monjasa said in an emailed statement.

The tanker is the 20th in Monjasa's fleet, and its 11th owned ship.

"During the past years, we have actively pursued additional ownership of the supply chain through an increasing percentage of owned tonnage across our fleet," Anders Østergaard, group CEO of Monjasa, said in the statement.

"We have seen how the IMO 2020 sulphur cap sparked further market interest in how the new fuel products are being sourced, shipped and supplied.

"This most recent acquisition fits well with our ambitions and matches market demand in terms of cargo capacity and high technical specifications."

The Monjasa Server will be used both for ship-to-ship bunker operations in the region and for transporting cargoes from Fujairah to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, the company said.