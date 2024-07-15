StormGeo Adds Global Head of Bunker Sales to Board

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nielsen has worked for the company since January of this year. Image Credit: Julia Louise Nielsen / LinkedIn

Technology firm StormGeo has added its global head of bunker sales to its board of directors.

Copenhagen-based Julie Louise Nielsen, global head of bunker sales at StormGeo, has been added to the company's board as of this month, she said in a LinkedIn post on Sunday.

Nielsen has worked for the company since January of this year.

She had previously worked as a trader for Crossbridge Energy from 2022 to 2023, for Maersk Tankers from 2017 to 2022,for Nordic Tankers from 2016 to 2017 and for United Fuel Services from 2014 to 2016.

"I'm happy to announce that I've accepted the challenge and the trust from the management team to become a Board Member of StormGeo Danmark," Nielsen said in the post.