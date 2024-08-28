UK Reports Drone Boat Sighting in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The chemical tanker Mutriba spotted the vessels about 24 nautical miles west of Al Mukha at 5:26 AM UTC on Tuesday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A drone boat with accompanying manned craft has been spotted in the Red Sea, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The chemical tanker Mutriba spotted the vessels about 24 nautical miles west of Al Mukha at 5:26 AM UTC on Tuesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"UKMTO has received a report of a light blue uncrewed surface vessel (USV)," the agency said.

"The master also sighted three small craft approximately three nautical miles north of the USV.

"Authorities are investigating."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past ten months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.